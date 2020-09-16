Drive-thru flu shot clinic happening now in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One local grocery store is making it easier to get your flu shot this year.

On Wednesday, Dillon’s held a drive-through flu shot clinic in the parking lot at Stormont Vail Events Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All you had to do was drive up, fill out some paperwork, and get your shot.

Pharmacy Practice Coordinator Dean Benton said the store was targeting those with underlying health conditions, to get them into an open space where they could feel safer getting the shot.

“Now you can come out here, drive through, stay in your car, and you don’t have to be around a lot of people and we can still achieve that result in getting vaccinated,” Benton said.

He said if the drive-thru did well, they would look into doing another event like Wednesday’s.