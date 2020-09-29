Driver arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man wanted for several felony warrants led officers on a high-speed chase in Topeka that ended in a crash.

U.S. Marshals were attempting to stop Tommy Sherrill Jr., 26, Monday night for a number warrants out of Topeka.

A spokesperson for the state’s U.S. Marshals Service said while they were surveilling the 26-year-old Monday evening with a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter, Sherrill began driving faster, trying to get out of sight of the helicopter.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and agents with the Marshals Service chased the wanted felon from the 1300 block of southeast Long. The chase ended when Sherrill wrecked the car in the 100 block of southeast Market street.

Sherrill then got out and attempted to run from officers. He was arrested shortly afterward.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail and is facing a number of charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated robbery, and fleeing and eluding.

This isn’t the first time Sherrill has led officers on a chase in Topeka.

Just last year in March he led police on a high-speed chase through the city where he caused an accident when driving through a stop sign at 25th and Southeast Kentucky Avenue.

A driver that was hit by Sherrill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.