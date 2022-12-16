TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person was taken into custody Friday following a chase that ended in a crash in Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a trooper attempted to pull over a black vehicle at 9:41 a.m. in the area of I-470 and Gage Boulevard. The driver failed to yield and led the trooper on a short chase.

The vehicle crashed one minute later after it came off a ramp leading onto I-470 at a high rate of speed, according to the KHP. The vehicle hit the median and went across the southbound lanes of Gage before hitting a fence, coming to a stop. The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured during this incident.