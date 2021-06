TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police reported a driver crashed into a utility pole, and became “lodged” in a home around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A driver snapped a utility pole before hitting a home Friday morning.

The driver, an 89-year-old woman, was driving northbound in the 3600 block of NW Topeka Blvd when she left the roadway, hit a utility pole, struck a parked car, and then crashed into a house.

No one was injured in the home and the driver only had minor injuries.