Driver dies in crash on Highway 40 in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver died in an early Sunday morning crash according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hill said around 8:30 a.m. deputies got a call from someone who lives in the 7000 block of SE Highway 40. That person said there were pieces of a car in their front yard.

Deputies found a car in a wooded area next to the highway with major damage from rolling over several times.

The driver of that car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to figure out how the accident happened. They believe the driver crashed around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone who has any information about the accident is asked to call the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 251-2200.