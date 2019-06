SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. - Highway 24 is down to one lane near Silver Lake, after someone drove into a ditch.

It happened just after 10:00 p.m. Monday. Crews on scene are working to get the driver out of the car.

Troopers are directing traffic in that area.

KSNT News will bring you more details as they become available.

Suggest a story idea or submit a correction by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.