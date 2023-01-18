LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita man escaped a rollover crash with only minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Tuesday night.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a man driving in a Honda Civic was traveling down I-335 in Lyon County around 8:30 p.m. when he fell asleep and left the roadway. The Honda then hit a fence and rolled over.

The 20-year-old Wichita man reported only minor injuries to the KHP and was not taken to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.