TOPEKA (KNST) – A driver was injured just north of Seaman High School after falling asleep and hitting a tree, according to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Abigail Christian.

At 7:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the crash in the 5200 block of Northwest Rochester Road. Christian said the driver was on his way home from work when he struck the tree.

