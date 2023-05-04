CLAY COUNTY (KSNT) – A man is dead following a car crash in Clay County Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) reports that a crash occurred at 6:52 a.m. on May 4 about one mile east of Clay Center on east U.S. Highway 24. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Hwy 24 while a Buick Park Avenue was traveling north on a driveway just north of Hwy 24.

For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet crossed the west lane, entered the north ditch and hit the Buick, according to the KHP. Following the crash, the 27-year-old driver of the Chevrolet fled the area on foot but was later found and arrested a short time later by law enforcement.

The driver of the Buick was killed in the crash, according to the KHP. He was identified as Dale Hammond, 82, of Clay Center.