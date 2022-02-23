TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities have identified the person they believe was driving the vehicle that hit a bicyclist on Monday and then fled the scene.

The Shawnee County Sheriff arrested James R. Cunningham, 50, of Alma at his home and charged him with failure to stop at an accident resulting in great bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident causing injury or damage over $1000.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released photos of a car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Monday, Feb. 21.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the driver involved in the hit-and-run on the 5500 block of SW Burlingame Road was in a 2012-2018 Ford Focus. The driver struck a bicyclist before fleeing the scene southbound. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m. Monday afternoon, Feb. 22.

Police say that the Ford is missing the passenger side mirror.