MERIDEN (KSNT) – A 26-year-old woman from Valley Falls was hospitalized after hitting a deer that was sent airborne after striking another vehicle in Jefferson County.

At 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, a 34-year-old man from Omaha, Neb. was driving a 2020 Chevy Equinox north on K4 Highway about one mile south of Meriden when he hit a deer. The deer was tossed into the air and also hit the 26-year-old’s 2016 Ford Taurus before landing on the ground, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The 26-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the KHP crash log.

