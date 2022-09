SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The driver involved in a single-car crash on Sat. Sept. 17 has been identified.

Dale A. Kruger, 34, of Silver Lake was killed when his 2015 Ford Taurus left the road and crashed. The crash happened near N.W. 46th Street and N.W. Landon road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities reported the vehicle caught fire and Kruger was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.