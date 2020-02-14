Driver killed in Shawnee County head-on car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver has died in a Friday morning two-vehicle car crash north of Topeka, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff.

Deputies went to the scene of a reported injury accident around 1:30 a.m. and found two cars involved in a head-on crash in the 1600 block of Northeast 46th Street. Both vehicles had only drivers as occupants. The car driving eastbound on 46th crossed into the westbound lanes and hit the vehicle on the other side, investigators said

An ambulance took one seriously injured driver to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office. The second driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the identities of the drivers or models of the cars at this time, since they haven’t notified the families of those involved yet.

This is a developing story.