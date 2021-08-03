Driver ‘lost control’, caused pile-up that closed I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is attributing the late Monday afternoon wreck on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Topeka to an out of control semi tractor-trailer.

KHP said the 2004 Peterbuilt lost control, crossed two lanes of traffic, hit the barrier wall, went up and over the wall blocking the left lane of westbound traffic.

The 73-year-old driver of the semi tractor-trailer that lost control had a suspected serious injury.

One of the semis at mile marker 187 caught fire, photos showed a visibly burnt roadway near the entrance ramp to the Topeka Service Area.

A Subaru Imprezza being driven by a 25-year-old Lawrence man was hit by the out of control truck, crossed two lanes and was pinned under the trailer. The driver of the Imprezza had a serious injury according to the KHP report.

A second semi-truck, being driven by a 44-year-old Texas man, hit the out of control trailer, lost control and hit a 2017 Nissan being driven by a 44-year-old Topeka resident. Both the driver of the Nissan and the passenger has serious injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the second semi involved in the crash was seriously injured.

