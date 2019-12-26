Driver missing after Topeka rollover crash, police investigating

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police are looking for a driver who rolled their car in a Thursday morning crash in southwest Topeka.

Officers went to 25th and Morningside Road around 1:30 a.m., where they found a wrecked Ford Fiesta. They said the driver couldn’t turn correctly at the intersection, rolled their car and hit trees and cars in a home’s driveway.

Police are looking for the driver who ran away from their car after the crash. They did find a passenger at the scene, who went to a local hospital to check on possible injuries.

Topeka police ask anyone with information to contact the department as they investigate further.