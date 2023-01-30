LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man faces charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 Sunday night.

It started when someone reported a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado stolen from a University of Kansas campus garage.

Lawrence police officers found the stolen truck around 10:30 p.m. They stopped chasing the pickup when the driver went through a railroad tie retaining wall and rail yards.

About 20 minutes later, a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy found the suspected stolen truck. The deputy tried to stop it in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just east of Lawrence, but the driver failed to stop.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy decided to use a tactical move to stop the truck. The driver lost control of the truck and drove off the interstate. The truck then rolled and landed on its roof.

Emergency crews took the driver to a Topeka hospital. He was later released and transported to Douglas County Jail. The suspect is being held on suspicion of fleeing from police while in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies say they found a stolen gun, narcotics, and tools that can be used in burglaries, in the stolen truck.