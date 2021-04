DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver heading westbound on I-70 just outside Topeka is safe after their car caught fire late Wednesday night, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

The driver of the car was able to pull over on the shoulder of the road near mile marker 189 and exit the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames, according to emergency responders on scene.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause has not been determined at this time.