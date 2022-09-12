TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 41-year-old man was taken into custody following a DUI traffic stop in Topeka on Sunday morning and charged for several crimes, including the use of multiple fake identities.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, a Drug Recognition Expert deputy conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 11 in the 1400 block of southwest Topeka Boulevard. The vehicle failed to maintain its lane of traffic, leading to the stop.

The deputy determined that the driver was too impaired to drive his vehicle. Multiple false identities were presented to the deputy during the stop, leading to the arrest of the driver. Charges were filed for the following:

Driving under the influence

Felony interference with law enforcement

Aggravated false impersonation

Transporting an open container of liquor

Driving with a suspended driver’s license

Improper driving on a laned roadway

The man was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and identified as Hugo Enrique Lopez-Vela, 41, of Topeka. It was found that Lopez-Vela also had a felony warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and an immigration felony deportation violation. The incident remains under investigation.