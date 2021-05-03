Driver who caused Emporia death will have preliminary hearing June 2

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An Emporia man who crashed into the rear end of another car, killing the driver, appeared in court today to be appointed a lawyer.

Devawn Mitchell, 23, appeared in person in Lyon County and was appointed lawyer Paul Dean to represent him.

Mitchell’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 2.

Mitchell, 23, rear-ended Steven Henry’s car killing him on March 18.

(KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

Mitchell had been attempting to elude the police when he was spotted on West Highway 50 in Emporia. Officers had suspended the chase earlier in the day for safety.

As he fled from officers Mitchell crashed into Henry who was pronounced dead at the scene. Mitchell was taken to Newman Regional Medical Center then arrested.

Mitchell faces charges in “State of Kansas vs. Deshawn Tharin Mitchell” including: