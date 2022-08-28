TOPEKA (KSNT) – With Labor Day weekend approaching, Kansas roadways may be busy with family travel. The Kansas Department of Transportation has partnered with Safe Kids Kansas and State Farm to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely.

The campaign “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 45 cities across Kansas until Sept. 11. Volunteers will be distributing dollar bills to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle.

If riders are not wearing their seat belts, they will be provided with educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and safety seats in saving lives and reducing injury.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 426 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways, and 52 percent were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

According to a KDOT survey from 2021, 85% of Kansans were wearing their seatbelts. The national average is 90%.

Seat belts save more than 15,000 lives yearly and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted drivers, KDOT said.

For more information about safety belts or child safety seat use, you can call 785-296-1223 or click here.

