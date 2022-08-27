WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A milling and overlay project will be beginning on K-99 In Wabaunsee County next week, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Beginning on Tuesday, will stretch across about 22 miles from K-99/K-4 junction to the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie county line south of Wamego.

Work will begin at the county line and move south to I-70. When completed, work will begin at the K-3 junction and progress north to I-70.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in the work zone and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. KDOT noted the City of Alma and ongoing K-99 realignment are not included.

Drivers should plan for delays up to 15 minutes. The work will take place during daylight hours of Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed.

Shilling Construction Co. of Manhattan is working on the $3.4 million project. Construction is expected to be finished in November.

KDOT reminds all motorists to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching through a work zone. To learn about construction projects in Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.



