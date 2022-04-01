TOPEKA (KSNT) – Maintenance on a barrier wall on I-70 in Topeka is may cause delays later in April.

According to a report from the Kansas Department of Transportation, maintenance crews will be working on a barrier wall starting on Monday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The work is expected to take place from mile markers 362 to 363 or from Southeast Adams St. to south of Southeast 10th Ave. and will close the left lane of westbound I-70.

Traffic will be slowed due to the road work which will be marked by arrow boards, cones and signs. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when passing through the work zone.

To stay up-to-date on road construction projects in Kansas, go here or call 511.