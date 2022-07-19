JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men were taken into custody on Tuesday following a break-in at a salvage yard in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in occurred at 3:50 a.m. on July 19, 2022 at the Netawaka Salvage yard near 330th and U.S. Highway 75. Deputies said they saw two men at the salvage yard and were soon joined by other members of law enforcement.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Kickapoo Police Department, Holton Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office joined the deputies on the scene with the search for the two men. Both a drone and a K9 unit were used during the search.

The drone was able to locate one man just east of the salvage yard lying down in a field. Shortly after, the second man was found by the drone in a soybean field east of the property and east of U.S. Highway 75.

The two men, Ronald A. Wieland Jr., 59, and Michael R. Young, 49, both of Topeka, were taken into custody. The pair are currently being held at the Jackson County Jail for suspicion of burglary, attempted theft and drug charges.