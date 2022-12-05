Police patrol car with sirens off during a traffic control. (Getty)

NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – The body of a Virginia man has been recovered after their boat capsized in Centralia Lake on Friday, Dec. 2.

The body of Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, VA. was found by a resident familiar with the lake, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a 911 call Friday about a boat with one man aboard that had capsized on Centralia Lake.

The caller told authorities the man was in the water.

Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue, EMS, Wildlife & Parks, and LifeNet were all dispatched to the lake.

Following an extensive search, authorities determined it was no longer a rescue, instead, it had become a recovery. Authorities continued the search until dark and then resumed the search Saturday morning.

On Saturday, with the help of the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department and a local resident who was familiar with the lake Dove’s body was found.



