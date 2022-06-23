DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-month long investigation in Dickinson County has resulted in two drug-related arrests on Thursday.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the 700 block of NW 8th St. they were joined by members of the Abilene Police Department who took two individuals into custody: Mark B. St. Pierre, 49, and Sara M. Duncan, 49, both of Abilene. They were arrested on outstanding Dickinson County arrest warrants for the following offenses:

Duncan: four counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school

St. Pierre: one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Subsequently, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of NW 10th St., in Abilene. A large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates and drug paraphernalia were found during the search. As a result, Duncan and St. Pierre were also charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school

Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana

Possession of opiates

Possession of psilocybin

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds

No Kansas drug tax stamp

The case is still ongoing and further arrests may occur.