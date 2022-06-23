DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-month long investigation in Dickinson County has resulted in two drug-related arrests on Thursday.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the 700 block of NW 8th St. they were joined by members of the Abilene Police Department who took two individuals into custody: Mark B. St. Pierre, 49, and Sara M. Duncan, 49, both of Abilene. They were arrested on outstanding Dickinson County arrest warrants for the following offenses:

  • Duncan: four counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school
  • St. Pierre: one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Subsequently, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of NW 10th St., in Abilene. A large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates and drug paraphernalia were found during the search. As a result, Duncan and St. Pierre were also charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school
  • Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana
  • Possession of opiates
  • Possession of psilocybin
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
  • Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds
  • No Kansas drug tax stamp

The case is still ongoing and further arrests may occur.