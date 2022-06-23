DICKINSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-month long investigation in Dickinson County has resulted in two drug-related arrests on Thursday.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, at 6 p.m. on June 22 in the 700 block of NW 8th St. they were joined by members of the Abilene Police Department who took two individuals into custody: Mark B. St. Pierre, 49, and Sara M. Duncan, 49, both of Abilene. They were arrested on outstanding Dickinson County arrest warrants for the following offenses:
- Duncan: four counts of distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school
- St. Pierre: one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Subsequently, a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of NW 10th St., in Abilene. A large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, opiates and drug paraphernalia were found during the search. As a result, Duncan and St. Pierre were also charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1,000 ft. of a school
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 ft. of a school
- Cultivation/manufacture of marijuana
- Possession of opiates
- Possession of psilocybin
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
- Unlawful acquisition of drug proceeds
- No Kansas drug tax stamp
The case is still ongoing and further arrests may occur.