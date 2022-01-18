Drugs, guns found in Emporia after officers report ‘suspicious odor’

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Three people are under arrest in Emporia after the smell of a “suspicious odor” led to a search warrant.

According to the Emporia Police Department, officers responding to an apartment at 501 Neosho in Emporia noticed the smell of marijuana. Police obtained a search warrant and found three handguns, ammunition, two ballistic vests, digital scales, 24 grams of marijuana, nine grams of cocaine, 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine, and $2,500 in cash.

Jason Smith, 46, Amanda Sibert, 27, and Chastity Stark, 42, all of Emporia, were arrested.

The arrests happened on Jan. 14, just after 9 p.m. according to Capt. Ray Mattas.