LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department announced that three people were taken into custody following a fight in Downtown Lawrence.

According to the LKPD, a fight broke out near the intersection of East 9th Street and Massachusetts Street on Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. The police received a call from a person about the group who reported that this was an ongoing problem in the area.

The LKPD broke up the fight and arrested three individuals for current and outstanding issues. Two of the men involved were intoxicated enough that they had to be taken to a nearby hospital. They were medically cleared before being taken to the Douglas County Jail.