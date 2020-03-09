Dry, windy conditions fuel large fire in southwest Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Crews in Dover spent several hours Sunday working to put out a fire that destroyed some buildings.

Around 2:00 p.m., the fire started in a field near K-4 and S.W. Glick Rd. and spread to a nearby house and barn. About six different departments responded to put out the fire.

Experts said the weather was a major contributor to the fire.

Fire danger for rural areas like Dover is usually higher this time of year. Director for Shawnee County Emergency Management Dusty Nichols said there’s been about a handful of grass fires just this past week.

“Any time of year where it’s really dry and it’s windy like this, it’s a high fire hazard,” said Nichols.

Firefighters said the property owner had done some burning on his land a couple of days ago when it was deemed safe to do so. But, somehow the same area accidentally caught fire again on Sunday.

The National Weather Service monitors a variety of conditions to forecast the potential for fire danger and issue warnings if necessary. However, it is up to local fire departments to determine whether to allow controlled burns.

“Those lower relative humidity days as well as the strong winds and that can then make for high fire danger,” said meteorologist John Woynick.

The National Weather Service also uses the information to make firefighters aware of factors that could make putting out fires more difficult.

“It helps them to remain safe,” said Woynick. “It gives them situational awareness and lets them know of any kind of changes in humidity, wind speed, cloud cover or anything like that.”

With this being a high-risk time of year, Nichols and Woynick both said it’s important for people to be informed about the conditions.

“When you do burn, even if it’s not a bad day, just practice regular fire safety,” said Nichols. “Make sure you use safety precautions there. Have a fire extinguisher, have a way to put it all the way out and when you’re done with the fire make sure it’s completely out and covered.”

No one was hurt in the fire, but three buildings were completely destroyed. The house did have some damage, but was not a total loss.