TOPEKA, Kan.l (KSNT) - After some computer glitches, the Topeka Sertoma Club is inching toward its adoption goal ahead of Saturday's Great Topeka Duck race.

As of Friday, the club sold about 43 percent of its 10-thousand ducks available for "adoption."

This year's prize for the lucky duck finishing first is a 2016 Ford Taurus SE. The toy ducks will be dropped into the cove south of the Lake Shawnee swim beach at 3 p.m. Saturday.

One or two ducks can be adopted for $5.00 each. A family of five may be adopted for $20.00.

A flock of 12 may be adopted for $50 and an "oodle" can be had for $100.

All of the proceeds benefit the Sertoma Clubs of Topeka and sponsorship beneficiaries including Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Easter Capper Foundation, TARC and more.

To get your tickets and learn more, click here: https://www.duckrace.com/topeka.

KSNT"s Brooke Lennington is this year's event emcee. If you want to join her "Lucky Ducks" team , check her Facebook Page: