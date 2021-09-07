Due to staffing shortage, Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society reducing hours

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Helping Hands Humane Society is temporarily changing its hours due to a staffing shortage, a press release from the shelter said.

The shelter announced adoptions will be appointment only starting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Adoptions will be closed on Tuesday during these changes. Adoption hours are now Monday, Wednesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HHHS said by moving to appointments only, families will deal with shorter wait times. Adoptions will still need to go through an approved adoption application process either ahead of time or at the shelter.

On Sept. 9, all departments at the humane society will be open from 1 p.m. to close.

The shelter said it is looking to grow its team due to the staffing shortage. If you would like more information on how to apply, click here. There are also volunteer opportunities available.