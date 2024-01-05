UPDATE 10:13 a.m.: Auburn police suspect the fire was caused by an electrical fault. A red oil tank was moved away from the truck as firefighters battled the fire. The scene is no longer active.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – First responders are at the scene of a dump truck fire next to a fuel tank in Auburn.

Reports of the fire came in at 9:11 a.m. for the 1700 block of North Washington Street. Fire crews are on their way with one first responder already at the scene, according to the Shawnee County Emergency Dispatch.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

