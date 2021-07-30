Dump truck knocks out power to St. Marys area for more than 6 hours in ‘sweltering heat’

ST. MARYS (KSNT) – Electricity is coming back Friday after a dump truck took out power lines for a chunk of St. Marys for more than six hours, according to the city’s police and fire department.

The truck crashed into five utility poles, knocking them down and damaging underground wiring around 10:30 a.m. near North 4th Street and Maple Street, according to the City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department.

Together with two crews who came out from the City of Wamego, St. Marys Utilities Department spent hours assessing and repairing the damage.

Crews work on downed utility poles in St. Marys (Courtesy Photo/City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department)

(Courtesy Photo/City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department)

The City of St. Marys set up its Lasley Firestation as a cooling station for residents who lost their air conditioning in the outage. Temperatures Friday in Northeast Kansas have ranged from 97 to 100 degrees according to KSNT’s weather team, and the police and fire department urged people to drink water and check on their neighbors.

The department said around 3:45 p.m. that power is starting to come back for the area after a combined effort from the utility and police crews.

“As power is being restored, we have to give a big thanks to our City Utility Superintendent, Don Colson, the members of the St. Marys Utility Department, and the Wamego Utilities Dept, who also came to help. These men worked nonstop since this morning in sweltering heat and dangerous conditions to repair the severe damage caused by the collision this morning. Officer Juan Deleon and Dale Burton also met with residents in the affected area to make sure they had bottled water, donated courtesy of Sugar Creek Country Store.” City of St. Marys Police and Fire Deparment