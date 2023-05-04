TOPEKA (KSNT) – Have old batteries, cooking oil, cleaners, paint, medicine or chemicals you’re looking to get rid of?

Shawnee County is opening its hazardous waste facility this Saturday so you can dump the hazards.

The county’s Household Hazardous Waste facility is located at 131 NE 46th, near 46th and Topeka, north of Topeka’s city limits.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month, except for January and July.

Here’s a list of the items you can drop off:

From the House:

• Aerosol Cans

• Batteries (rechargeable and alkaline)

• Compressed Fluorescent Light (CFL)

• Drain Cleaners

• Cooking Oil

• Oven Cleaners

• Medications liquid and pill form

• Wood & Metal Cleaners or Polishers

• Toilet Bowl Cleaners

• Disinfectants

• Fingernail Polish Removers

• General Purpose Cleaners

• Used Needles (sharps)

• Hypodermic Needles (sharps)

Automotive & Garage:

• Oil & Fuel Additives (can be recycled)

• Grease & Rust Solvents

• Carburetor & Fuel Injection Cleaners

• Starter Fluids, Power Steering, Brake Fluid, Transmission Fluid

• Antifreeze, Oil Filters

• Old Gasoline/Diesel Fuel

• Kerosene

• Waxes, Polishes & Cleaners

• Automotive Batteries (can be recycled)

From the Workshop:

• Paints

• Stains

• Varnishes

• Sealants

• Paint Thinners

• Fluorescent Tubes

• Paint Strippers & Removers

Farm & Garden:

• Herbicides

• Pesticides

• Rat Poisons

Miscellaneous:

• Pool Chemicals

• Photo Processing Chemicals

• Empty Camping and Barbeque Propane Tanks