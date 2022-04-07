SALINA (KSNT) – Wind gusts as high as 45 mph are being blamed for problems on Kansas highways and an overturned semi-tractor trailer just west of Salina. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner warned professional drivers to be cautious throughout the entire state of Kansas.

Gardner said high winds and blowing dust caused problems in many areas.

On April 5, Gov. Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration to get in front of potential fires, due in part to significant northern/northwesterly winds expected Tuesday through Friday.