TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new coffee shop is set to open in the capital city early in 2023.

27 News spoke with Rilynn Davis, a spokesperson for Dutch Bros, who said that the drive-through coffee chain will be opening their first location in Topeka in the spring of 2023 at 5941 Southwest 17th St. Davis said that they are still in the early stages of planning and do not have an exact date for the opening yet.

The company is known for specialty coffee featuring hand pulled espresso, nitro cold brew, exclusive Rebel energy drinks and more, according to Davis. Dutch Bros’ mission is to create a positive experience for customers every day and has more than 650 locations across the U.S.

To see the full menu for Dutch Bros, click here.