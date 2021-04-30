Dynamic Discs Open tournament wrapping up Saturday with block party in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Disc golfers from across the country are in Emporia this week for the 2021 Dynamic Discs Open. The tournament runs through Saturday, ending with a large block party in downtown Emporia.

The Dynamic Discs Open is the largest disc golf tournament in the world. Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, only U.S. athletes were able to compete this year. This week, more than 1,300 people are competing in the competition.

Dynamic Discs Owner Jeremy Rusco said the tournament brings big business to the community.

“Last year, not having this event was a big hit to the community,” Rusco said. “This year with having so many people back in town for this businesses are thriving this week.”

The tournament ends with the block party from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Commercial Street will be blocked from 6th Street to 10th Street.

There will be food, music, games and vendors. Click here for a full tournament schedule.