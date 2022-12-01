TOPEKA (KSNT) – An outbreak of Escherichia coli infections linked to a line of recalled falafel products that caused illnesses in multiple states, including Kansas, has been declared over.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration declared that the outbreak of E. coli was over as of Dec. 1, 2022. The outbreak was first noticed by health officials in October after the manufacturer of Earth Grown frozen falafel, Cuisine Innovations, issued a voluntary recall.

The products impacted by the recall included Earth Grown vegan traditional falafel and garlic & herb falafel distributed and sold exclusively by ALDI. Shortly after the recall was initiated, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development conducted a test of the falafel product taken from a sick person’s home and found that the E. coli strain in the falafel sample was closely related to the strain causing illness in the outbreak.

With the outbreak officially over, the CDC reported that a total of 24 illnesses were recorded in six states with five people hospitalized and one dead. One of the cases of illness associated with the falafel recall came out of Kansas. The majority of illnesses were reported in the state of Michigan with 13 people confirmed to be infected with E. coli. The falafel products were distributed in 37 states total.

While the falafel products are no longer available for sale, they were sold frozen and have a long shelf life of 18 months. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for any of the recalled falafel products sold by ALDI and avoid eating them.