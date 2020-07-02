Eagle Auto Wash to offer free car washes

Eagle Auto Wash is located just south of SW 21st and Chelsea (Keith Horinek – KSNT News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Free car washes are available on July 4 for veterans and active military personnel.

Eagle Auto Wash & Detailing Salon is honoring America’s veterans and active military personnel with free full-service washes on Independence Day, July 4.

To receive this wash for a car, SUV, pickup or van, veterans or active military personnel need to show the cashier at Eagle Auto Wash a current U.S. Service Identification Card, U.S. Service Retired Identification Card, or Veterans Organization Card11

Eagle Auto Wash & Detailing Salon is Topeka’s only full service and locally owned auto wash at 2110 SW Chelsea on the west side of Fairlawn Plaza.

