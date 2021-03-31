Early childcare center preparing to open in Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new, early childcare center is preparing to open its doors in April, filling a much-needed gap in Southeast Topeka.

Strengthening and Empowering Neighborhoods Together (SENT) is looking to transform the Hi-Crest community by offering childcare where it is needed most. Organizers of the new academy call Southeast Topeka a “childcare desert,” so they are opening a preschool to fill the needs of the community.

Nikki Ramirez-Jennings, the Executive Director of SENT Inc., believes early education is important.

“The east side is not the least side,” Ramirez-Jennings said. “We have so many nice and new things that were donated through the community that will help our kids develop cognitively and socially and meet those needs.”

It builds a strong foundation during early life developmental stages. The new program will teach kids six and under how to interact with teachers, parents and peers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the early childcare academy will take place on Saturday, April 17.