Early Christmas on Topeka airwaves
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Another local tradition is kicking off the holiday season. Topeka radio station KMAJ flipped the switch on their 24/7 Christmas music format.
KSNT Morning Anchor Brittany Moore was there to help get the holiday underway. But - what if you're not ready to start listening to Christmas music just yet? Well, KMAJ has an alternative option for you.
“The Grinches can go to the website at kmaj.com and we actually call it our scrooge stream so that's today's hits and yesterday's favorites that is the Bruno Mars and the Madonna that people usually hear on Majic 107.7 streaming commercial free on our Scrooge Stream,” said program director Amber Lee.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Kelly senses 'momentum' in Kansas...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Report: KU Finalizing deal with Les...
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...
- Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles police custody for...
- Woman beat McDonald's manager over ketchup
- CNN sues Trump, demanding return of Acosta to White...
- Homeless World War II vet gets a helping hand