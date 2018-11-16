Early Christmas on Topeka airwaves

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Another local tradition is kicking off the holiday season. Topeka radio station KMAJ flipped the switch on their 24/7 Christmas music format.

KSNT Morning Anchor Brittany Moore was there to help get the holiday underway. But - what if you're not ready to start listening to Christmas music just yet? Well, KMAJ has an alternative option for you.



“The Grinches can go to the website at kmaj.com and we actually call it our scrooge stream so that's today's hits and yesterday's favorites that is the Bruno Mars and the Madonna that people usually hear on Majic 107.7 streaming commercial free on our Scrooge Stream,” said program director Amber Lee.