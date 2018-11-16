Local News

Early Christmas on Topeka airwaves

Posted: Nov 16, 2018 04:02 PM CST

Updated: Nov 16, 2018 05:24 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Another local tradition is kicking off the holiday season. Topeka radio station KMAJ flipped the switch on their 24/7 Christmas music format.

KSNT Morning Anchor Brittany Moore was there to help get the holiday underway. But - what if you're not ready to start listening to Christmas music just yet?  Well, KMAJ has an alternative option for you.


“The Grinches can go to the website at kmaj.com and we actually call it our scrooge stream so that's today's hits and yesterday's favorites that is the Bruno Mars and the Madonna that people usually hear on Majic 107.7 streaming commercial free on our Scrooge Stream,” said program director Amber Lee.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video