Early concerts kick off Kicker Country Stampede three-day festival

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Country must lovers from all over the United States are gearing up for the three-day Kicker Country Stampede starting on June 24 at Topeka’s Heartland Motorsports Park.

For some people, the party started a day early, during a pre-concert Wednesday night at the Stampede venue.

But they weren’t the only ones around Topeka kicking off the fun, Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka also threw a pre-party with a country cover band, food, vendors, and more.

“We are hoping to get some of the campers that came in early to stampede down to downtown,” Ashlee Spring, a marketing manager with Evergy Plaza said. “Coming to our event and coming to spend time at our restaurants and bars in Topeka.”

Spring estimates more than 2,000 people were in downtown Topeka for the event at Evergy Plaza.

Just a mere fraction of the number of people expected to pack into Heartland Motorsports Park for the Kicker Country Stampede this weekend.