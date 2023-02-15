TOPEKA (KSNT) – While fans gathered in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, students in the 501 school district celebrated in their own way.

Almost 200 students from Shaner Early Learning Academy had their own Super Bowl parade. They marched through the school to the song ‘We are the Champions’.

They spent the day preparing for the parade by making hats, noisemakers, and signs. The principal explains the lessons that can be learned from the Chiefs.

“The teamwork, the working through situations that aren’t planned, being able to come back each and everyday and continue trying and having that positive attitude,” Regan Baxter, Shaner Early Learning Academy’s Principal, said.

Regan hopes today’s activities help create memories that will last a lifetime.