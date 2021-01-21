Early morning accident in Lyon County sends one to hospital

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Fire and EMS had to remove a trapped woman from a single-vehicle rollover accident early Thursday morning.

At 1:16 a.m. first responders responded to road T near Hartford for a report of an injury accident.

Following an investigation Lyon County deputies determined a 2007 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on Road T when it left the road, and rolled over, trapping a 33-year-old Madison resident inside.

The driver, Levi Lutz, 35, of Madison, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested for driving under the influence according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

