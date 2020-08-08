Early morning car accident sends 1 person to hospital with life threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On August 8 just before 2 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a injury accident in the 2800 block of SW Gage Blvd.

When officers got there, they found a single passenger accident.

Officials are investigating what led to the car accident.

The driver was the only person in the car and was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. KSNT News will continue to update this story as more information is available.