Early morning car accident sends 1 person to hospital with life threatening injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
topeka_police_lights_photo_ksnt_file_1523532407430.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On August 8 just before 2 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of a injury accident in the 2800 block of SW Gage Blvd.

When officers got there, they found a single passenger accident.

Officials are investigating what led to the car accident.

The driver was the only person in the car and was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. KSNT News will continue to update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories