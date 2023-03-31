TOPEKA (KSNT) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Central Topeka Friday morning.

Gretchen Spiker with the City of Topeka said the Topeka Fire Department was called around 2:30 a.m. on the morning of March 31 to a home located near the intersection of Southwest 18th St. and Lincoln St. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke an flames coming from the home with the fire spreading to an adjacent house during the situation.

The TFD found no one inside the home during the incident, according to Spiker. A preliminary investigation found the fire was intentionally set. The home was been deemed a total loss with the other house that caught fire sustaining significant damage.

The fire remains under investigation.