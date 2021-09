Early morning fire at 541 NE Sardou Ave. is being called arson.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Investigators believe an early morning house fire in Topeka was incendiary.

Just after 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Topeka Fire Department responded to 541 NE Sardou Ave. and found flames and smoke coming from the rear of the house. Firefighters searched the home and found it vacant.

TFD estimated there was $8,000 damage to the home.

Early morning fire at 541 NE Sardou Ave. is being called arson.