Update 10:16 a.m.: Upon arrival, crews found a small fire and extinguished it. No injuries were reported.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNCO) said a fire engine was dispatched for reports of a fire in east Topeka.

Reports of a fire with a large amount of black smoke came in at 8:43 a.m. for the 500 block of SE Branner Street. Shawnee County dispatchers said a fire truck was in the area.

More details will be provided as they become available.