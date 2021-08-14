Early morning fire rips through landmark Emporia restaurant

EMPORIA (KSNT) – An early morning fire fully engulfed a landmark restaurant in Emporia Saturday morning.

Coach’s Grill & Bar has been in Emporia for three decades. It is currently located at 2702 W 15th Ave. The restaurant has been at this location since 2005.

Emporia firefighters battled an early morning fire at Coach’s Grill & Bar Saturday. (Michael K. Dakota/KSNT)

Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said he was notified of the fire by the owners around 5 a.m. When the fire department arrived heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building according to Conley.

“It took quite a while, took three hours to get it under control,” Conley told KSNT.

Thankfully no one was hurt, Conley told KSNT. “It’s definitely a blessing to make sure everyone can go home,” Conley said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

