Early morning fire sends woman to the hospital with life threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that sent a 55-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Topeka firefighters responded to a structure fire located at 2925 SW Maupin Ln., just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday Nov. 2.

Firefighters made entry into the building where they found one victim.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be undetermined, pending further

investigation.

The fire started in apartment #105.

The estimated dollar loss was approximately $100.