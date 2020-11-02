Early morning fire sends woman to the hospital with life threatening injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that sent a 55-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Topeka firefighters responded to a structure fire located at 2925 SW Maupin Ln., just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday Nov. 2.
Firefighters made entry into the building where they found one victim.
A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be undetermined, pending further
investigation.
The fire started in apartment #105.
The estimated dollar loss was approximately $100.