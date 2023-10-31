TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) is actively investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown Topeka.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said at 7:51 a.m. on Tuesday on Oct. 31, Topeka Police Department officers responded to an injury crash near SW Eighth Avenue and SW Fillmore Street. It was reported that a vehicle hit a woman and fled the scene.

The TPD said the woman had minor injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

